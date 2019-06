The Buffalo resident struck a deer June 9 on Route 20A and had been hospitalized ever since

A motorcyclist died Saturday at Strong Memorial Hospital of injuries sustained earlier in the month when striking a deer in Bristol.

Michael J. Wilkins, 65, of Buffalo, died June 22 at Strong, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office. His motorcycle collided with a deer June 9 on Route 20A in the Town of Bristol. He was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong and had remained hospitalized since then.