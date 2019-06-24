A Canandaigua man is accused of breaking a woman's leg and throwing a dog cage on her

CANANDAIGUA — A Canandaigua man is accused of beating his then partner and throwing a dog cage on her, causing her to suffer a broken leg and require stitches.

Jason Blanchette, 29, faces 22 charges, including first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Blanchette, 29, Monday was arraigned in Ontario County Court by State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, who — after unsealing the 22-count indictment — set bail at $7,500 cash or $15,000 bond.

According to Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Heather Hines, Blanchette had previously faced assault charges, then convinced the victim to change her story. The new charges — including victim or witness intimidation — were brought forward by the Ontario County Grand Jury.

Carrie Bleakley from the Ontario County Conflict Defender's Office represented Blanchette, who she said has a limited criminal history.

"My client maintains his innocence." said Bleakley.

Blanchette, who works locally as a carpet installer, was processed at the jail. His next court date is set for August 19.

If found guilty of the top count, a class B felony, Blanchett will serve a minimum sentence of five years in state prison.