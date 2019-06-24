NYSP: The body of Zyvette Marquez-Rivera was found in a small body of water at Casey Park in Ontario just before midnight Sunday. She was reported missing about five hours earlier.

State Police found the body of a missing 3-year-old at Casey Park in Ontario.

According to NYSP, the body of Zyvette Marquez-Rivera was found in a small body of water at the park around 11:45 p.m. Sunday after a massive search was launched.

She was reported missing from Casey Park 5 hours earlier. Zyvette's mother said she was playing with other children just before she went missing.

Emergency recovery teams were used to check the water in the park.

The body was transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiners' Office for an autopsy.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department and State Police are still investigating.

If anyone has information they are asked to call State Police at 398-4100 or 911.

This is a developing story, more details will be updated as they become available.