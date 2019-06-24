The Monroe County Department of Environmental Services, Wegmans and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will hold pharmaceutical waste collections in July and September.

The collections will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 27 at the Irondequoit Wegmans, 525 Titus Ave., and Sept. 21 at the Latta Road Wegmans, 3177 Latta Road, Greece.

Sheriff’s Office substations are designated collection points, as well as police departments in Brighton, Brockport, East Rochester, Fairport, Gates, Greece, Irondequoit, Ogden and Webster, and the Monroe County Ecopark from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Residents are asked not to flush pharmaceuticals down the toilet or throw them in the trash. Waste from pharmacies, veterinary offices and pharmaceutical businesses are not accepted. All medications will be destroyed by an incineration process overseen by law enforcement.