Free concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 5, 12, 19 and 26 at the Clover Center, 1101 Clover St., Rochester.

Donations will be accepted to support RAIHN, Habitat for Humanity, the Fairport Baptist Home, Brighton Food Cupboard and Cameron Community Ministries.

The first concert on July 5 features Gap Mangione and the New Blues Band, recently inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

The following Friday, July 12, The Coup De Villes will perform.

On Friday, July 19, three local artists will perform; John Paulsen, Keith Baker and Warren Paul. They will be joined by upstate New Yorker Pat Ashley to sing some “old-time country favorites.”

The Bill Tiberio Band will play on June 26.

Plenty of free parking is available.

Call (585) 319-9807 or email clovercenteroffice@gmail.com for more information.