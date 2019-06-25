Here are your 2019 unofficial primary results from the Board of Elections.

Here are your 2019 unofficial primary results from the Ontario County Board of Elections. Refresh this link as the updates come in; some areas are still waiting for BOE results.

A link for Wayne, Monroe and Livingston counties from our news partner, News10NBC can be found here.

CANANDAIGUA

Democratic primary for city mayor

Ellen Polimeni: 201- 80.40%

Julio C. Chavez-Olivera: 47 - 18.80%

Working Families

OTB (Opportunity To Ballot, meaning no candidate is on the ballot in that primary so voters can write in a candidate)

Canandaigua mayor

Canandaigua City Council member Ward 3

GENEVA

City Court judge (Republican, Democrat, Conservative, Independence primaries)

Elizabeth Lisa Toole: 289 Democratic, 135 Republican

William J. Hart: 442 Democratic, 142 Republican

Independence Primary OTB

Geneva City Council member at large

Geneva City Council wards 1, 2, 4, 5, 6

GORHAM

Republican primary for Town Board

Brian S. Case: 103 - 41.04%

Jake R. Chard: 104 41.43%

Michael E. Bentley: 42 16.73%

PHELPS

Republican primary for Town Board

Kent A. Ridley: 130 - 25.34%

Ronald E. Allen: 118 23.00%

John M. Duchesneau: 150 29.24%

Anthony Gravitte: 115 22.42%

RICHMOND

Republican primary for town supervisor

Daryl G. Marshall: 232, or 60.10%

Caroline Sauers: 147, 38.08%

Write-in: 7, 1.81%

Republican primary for Town Board (two seats)

Stephen Barnhoorn: 291, or 44.16%

David H. Baker: 221, 33.54%

Elizabeth J. Yockel: 144, 21.85%

SENECA

Republican primary for Town Board

Jason J. Mosher: 54 - 34.18%

Charles A. Smith: 39 - 24.68%

Jesse J. Orbaker: 65 - 41.14%

For other areas and surrounding counties, go to our news partner, News10NBC's election site.