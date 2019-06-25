Here are your 2019 unofficial primary results from the Board of Elections.
Here are your 2019 unofficial primary results from the Ontario County Board of Elections. Refresh this link as the updates come in; some areas are still waiting for BOE results.
A link for Wayne, Monroe and Livingston counties from our news partner, News10NBC can be found here.
CANANDAIGUA
Democratic primary for city mayor
Ellen Polimeni: 201- 80.40%
Julio C. Chavez-Olivera: 47 - 18.80%
Working Families
OTB (Opportunity To Ballot, meaning no candidate is on the ballot in that primary so voters can write in a candidate)
Canandaigua mayor
Canandaigua City Council member Ward 3
GENEVA
City Court judge (Republican, Democrat, Conservative, Independence primaries)
Elizabeth Lisa Toole: 289 Democratic, 135 Republican
William J. Hart: 442 Democratic, 142 Republican
Independence Primary OTB
Geneva City Council member at large
Geneva City Council wards 1, 2, 4, 5, 6
GORHAM
Republican primary for Town Board
Brian S. Case: 103 - 41.04%
Jake R. Chard: 104 41.43%
Michael E. Bentley: 42 16.73%
PHELPS
Republican primary for Town Board
Kent A. Ridley: 130 - 25.34%
Ronald E. Allen: 118 23.00%
John M. Duchesneau: 150 29.24%
Anthony Gravitte: 115 22.42%
RICHMOND
Republican primary for town supervisor
Daryl G. Marshall: 232, or 60.10%
Caroline Sauers: 147, 38.08%
Write-in: 7, 1.81%
Republican primary for Town Board (two seats)
Stephen Barnhoorn: 291, or 44.16%
David H. Baker: 221, 33.54%
Elizabeth J. Yockel: 144, 21.85%
SENECA
Republican primary for Town Board
Jason J. Mosher: 54 - 34.18%
Charles A. Smith: 39 - 24.68%
Jesse J. Orbaker: 65 - 41.14%
For other areas and surrounding counties, go to our news partner, News10NBC's election site.