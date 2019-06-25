Bach to Rock Penfield Music School is announcing expanded hours of operation.

B2R Penfield will be extending the hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

To support B2R growth, seven new music instructors and four music education college interns have been added to the staff for a total of 30 employees.

Bach to Rock is also increasing the number of events where student performers, bands, ensembles, glee clubs and DJs will perform and showcase their talent and progress within the community at festivals, school events, athletic events and summer celebrations.

B2R averages 12 events per month in various forums. Many of these events fall on Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons where B2R may close early to support student performers.

“We are fortunate that the community has embraced Bach to Rock, America’s Music School, and look forward to offering extended hours to provide premier customer experience and music education to our existing and future students,” said co-owner Amy Valente.

Bach to Rock Penfield was named the 2018 Business of the Year by the Penfield Business Chamber due to its focus on supporting community programs and a 99% customer satisfaction by providing educated and experienced instructors as well as customer experience for the students.

Rock Band music camps are designed for students to work with qualified teachers to learn how to play their instrument of choice, form a band, learn to play songs they love, record in the studio and create their own songs.

Call 585-364-3766 or visit penfield.b2rmusic.com for more information.