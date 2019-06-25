A 16-year-old bicyclist was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Route 245 in the Town of Naples.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Karen Anne Hoefen, 43, of Farmington was driving west on State Route 245 in her Toyota Tundra at 1:06 p.m. when the bicyclist crossed the road in front of her. The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected in the crash. He was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Strong, where he was listed in guarded condition Tuesday.

Naples Fire and Ambulance and Canandaigua Ambulance reponded along with Mercy Flight Central and the sheriff's office.