Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Kevin Connelly, Dominic Frosini, Megan Hendershot, Austin King and Alexander Reber, of Brockport, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Churchville

Garrett Lisowski and Jacob Patanella, of Churchville, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Gates

Katherine Woo, of Gates, graduated in May 2019 from the University of Rochester.

Greece

Megan Betancourt, Jaclyn Capita, Michael Dondorfer, Sarah Field, Amanda Mietus, Nicole Naselaris, Sydney Stremick and Ryan Walton, of Greece, graduated in May 2019 from the University of Rochester.

Ryan Fiannaca, of Greece, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University at Buffalo.

Matthew Paufve, of Greece, graduated in May 2019 with a Master of Science degree from the natural resources department at Cornell University in Ithaca.

Hamlin

Cameron Howard, of Hamlin, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jacob Kuebler, of Hamlin, graduated in May 2019 from the University of Rochester.

Hilton

Carli Ellis and Tyler Gage, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ryan Newbauer, of Hilton, graduated in May 2019 from the University of Rochester.

Sarah Pirnie, of Hilton, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in occupational therapy, magna cum laude, from Ithaca College.

Emily Schubert, of Hilton, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in English, magna cum laude, and a minor in creative writing from Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania.

Mumford

Sarah Williams, of Mumford, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Joseph Gutberlet, of North Chili, graduated in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in TV-radio, magna cum laude, from Ithaca College.

Joseph Johnson, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Travis Christine, Jacob Dedie, Caleb Fridd, Andrea Koston, Justin Lotemple, Amina Lugonja, Erika Marcello, Caitlyn Morabito, Rachael O’Hare, Vincent Orologio, Joshua Reding, Ian Reynolds, Franchesca Sanchez Lupiani, Katherine Tantalo and Devon Withers, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Taylor Coleman, Natalie France, Chelsea Vanroo, Damionie Vernon and Sydney Williams, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexandra DiVasta, Ethan Fisher, Rachael Maciag and Chelsea Whittemore, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 from Ithaca College.

Allison Fish, of Rochester, graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood and child education B-6 from SUNY New Paltz.

Gillian Harrington, Taylor Russell, Elise Velia and Sabrina Wright, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Joseph Kasinge, Amanda Nahar and Mitchell Spany, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2019 from SUNY Canton.

Alyssa Koston, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at McKendree University in Illinois. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Carl Legrett, of Rochester, graduated in spring 2019 from the University of Dayton in Ohio.

Casey Lynch, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Scottsville

Aaron Brown, of Scottsville, graduated in May 2019 from the University of Rochester.

Corey Ingham, of Scottsville, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Laura Wilcox, of Scottsville, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Spencerport

Jane Huffer, of Spencerport, graduated in May 2019 from the University of Rochester.

Taylor Lyda, Tyler O’Neal and Shane Zielinski, of Spencerport, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hannah Weaver, of Spencerport, received the 2019 Orvis Award for excellence in scholarship, service, leadership and character from Alfred State College. She also was named to the spring 2019 dean's list.