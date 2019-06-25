The Mendon Public Library announced the work undertaken to update the children’s area is now complete.

Construction work was made possible because of grant monies and donations to the library.

The grant monies for the construction work came from various funding requests, including NYS Grant Funding from New York State Public Library Construction Grant and NYS Bullet Aid for Public Libraries secured through New York State Sen. Rich Funke, R-Perinton; May K. Houck Foundation; Estate of Robert J. Bride; Hallowell Foundation; Kade Project; and the Friends of the Mendon Public Library.

Contact the library at (558) 624-6067 or mendonlibary.org for more information.