The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program gives low-income senior citizens the opportunity to improve their nutritional health by increasing their consumption of local fruits and vegetables.

Each booklet contains five $4 coupons. Booklets are offered on a first come, first served basis to age- and income-eligible seniors.

Seniors ages 60 and older must qualify in one of two categories: those with a gross monthly income at or below $1,926 for a one-person household, $2,607 for two people or $3,288 for three, or those currently receiving or eligible to receive supplemental security income, Home Energy Assistance Program, public assistance or Section 8 housing subsidy.

Income levels for the first category increase by $681 per month based on the number of persons in the applicant’s household.

Each eligible senior in the household can receive a coupon booklet. Each must sign for their own coupon booklet. Powers of attorney may sign for a booklet with proof.

A representative from the Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth will distribute booklets according to the following schedule.

July 15: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Sodus Lunch Club 60, 47 Maple Ave., and 1 to 2:30 p.m., Sodus Estates, Building A, 7 Newark St.

July 16: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ontario Lunch Club 60, 2100 Browns Square Apartments, and 2:30 to 4 p.m., The Gardens, 3503 Canandaigua Road, Macedon.

July 17: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Palmyra Lunch Club 50, Park and Club Rooms, 149 E. Main St.; 1 to 2:30 p.m., Towpath Apartments, 200 Canal St., Palmyra; and 3 to 4:30 p.m., Drumlin Estates, 4161 Sunset Drive, Marion.

July 18: 10 a.m. to noon, Clyde Lunch Club 60, United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., and 1:30 to 3 p.m., Midtown Apartments, 65 Lock St., Clyde.

July 19: 10 a.m. to noon, Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 301 E. Miller St., Newark.

July 22: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Newark High Rise, 200 E. Miller St., and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Orchard Estates, Building C, Arrowbend Drive, Williamson.

July 23: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wolcott Meadows, 6032 Alport St., and noon to 1:30 p.m., Wolcott Estates, 5770 New Hartford St.

July 24: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Lyons Manor Apartments, 31 Pearl St., and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., CanalView Apartments, 100 Canal View Drive, Lyons.

July 25: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spring Valley Apartments, 1662 Lopez Lane, Savannah.

July 26-Aug. 30: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Department of Aging & Youth, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons.

July 31: 2 to 5 p.m., Sodus Farmers Market, Third Methodist Church, 58 W. Main St.

The program is sponsored by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, NYS Department of Health, NYS Office for the Aging, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services.

Call (315) 946-5624 for information.