The former Hopewell Fire Department Captain expressed his sorrow to the family members of his sexual abuse victim and stated in court that he hopes everyone can heal.

CANANDAIGUA — A 61-year old former Hopewell fire captain groveled his apologies to the family of a child he sexually abused as he was sentenced to two-years in prison.

Arthur Gibeau Sr., was sentenced by Ontario County Judge Brian Dennis to two-years in prison and 10 years of post release supervision after he pled guilty to first degree sexual abuse after he abused a child under the age of six.

“If I had my way they would lock you up and throw away the key,” said a family member during victim impact statement. “I hope you wake up every night in fear for your life. This prison sentence is only the beginning of a long road for you in realizing you messed up.”

The victim's family member stated they feared there are other potential victims out there.

According to Gibeau’s defense attorney, Kevin Karnyski this is the first legal trouble for the Hopewell man.

“From day one he has accepted complete responsibility for his actions,” said Karnyski who told the court that his client is a veteran who also served the community as a firefighter for 40-years. “He’s consistently expressed remorse from what has happened here.”

Initially Gibeau turned around to address family members of the victim sitting behind him when he was instructed to turn around and face the court.

“I want to say to the family I’m very sorry,” said Gibeau. “I’ve brought shame to my family. I’m very sorry. I hope that everyone can heal from this.”

Ontario County Court Judge Brian Dennis voiced concern over the sentence. Gibeu was looking at a potential sentence of up to seven years.

“Two years is definitely not enough for the crime you committed,” said Dennis. “ I only hope that over time some of the more horrific memories fade for the victim.”

As Gibeau waddled out shackled and wearing his tan prison suit he turned around to the family members of the victim and quietly said to them one last time, “I’m sorry.”