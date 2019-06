J.C. Penney Co. is hiring up to 100 seasonal associates in Greater Rochester to perform various store positions for the upcoming back-to-school season.

Available positions include cashier, replenishment specialist and Sephora beauty consultant. Seasonal workers receive a discount up to 25% and flexible holiday scheduling. The company also needs stylists to join its salon program.

To apply, visit jobs.jcp.com and search for seasonal jobs. Candidates hired as seasonal workers may be hired as permanent associates, as needed on a store-by-store basis.