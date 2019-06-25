A local man has become the first living Iraq War veteran to receive the Medal of Honor. David Bellavia, of Batavia, was honored by President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House Tuesday afternoon.

The Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious personal military decoration to be awarded in the United States.

"David, today we honor your extraordinary courage, we salute your selfless service and we thank you for carrying on the legacy of American valor that has always made our blessed nation the strongest and mightiest anywhere in the world," Trump said during the ceremony.

Back in 2004, Bellavia was a Staff Sergeant in the Army serving in Iraq. He was a squad leader in Fallujah. On Nov. 10, his 29th birthday, he saved his entire squad. He single-handedly cleared a house full of insurgents risking his own life. He killed four, one in hand-to-hand combat, and seriously wounded a fifth.

"David often tells young people Americans don’t pick a fight, but if someone picks a fight with us, we will always win, because we don’t fight for awards or recognition," Trump said. "We fight for the love of our country, our homeland, our family and our unit, and that’s stronger than anything the enemy has."

Bellavia was released from duty in 2005. He has been a radio talk show host in Buffalo.

He was joined at the White House by some of the men he saved in that battle along with his mother, wife and three kids.

We will continue to follow this story along with our news partner, News10NBC who is in DC with Bellavia.

