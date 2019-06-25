The Rotary Club of Pittsford honored retired Pittsford educator and community trailblazer Wanda Ward and the Friends of the Pittsford Library with Ed Francis Community Service Awards this year.

The presentations came at the club’s annual Changeover Dinner June 18, where new officers are announced for the 2019-20 year.

The club has presented the award annually to an individual since 2004 and for the first time, this year also honored an organization. The award is named in memory of a young club member, the late Ed Francis, who exemplified the Rotary International motto of “service above self.” The club presents the award to a resident, a person employed in the community or an organization making notable contributions in community service.

Ward retired from the Pittsford Central School District in 1990, after serving as a master classroom teacher, director of continuing education and administrator at both the building and district level. She was founder and director of the Pittsford District Teachers Center, an in-house program center of educational staff development for teachers.

The Friends of Pittsford Library President Pam Burch accepted the award on behalf of her organization.

Also attending from the Friends were Karen White, Kay Layton and Peppy Ehrlich. The 500 active members of the Friends contribute more than 4,500 hours a year to increase awareness and knowledge of the library services, to augment its programs and materials beyond those covered by the library budget, and to provide additional support of the library’s numerous functions.

“It’s important to recognize that the Friends organization has been a strong supporter of the Pittsford Rotary Literacy effort,” said Harold McAullliffe, president-elect of Pittsford Rotary for 2019-20, in presenting the award. “They have helped our club to obtain and pack more than 4,000 pounds of books that have been shipped to Africa as part of the ‘Books for the World’ program.”