The Rotary Club of Pittsford announced Bill Taylor as president for the upcoming year at its annual Change Over Dinner June 13.

The event recognized the transition of officers for 2019-20.

Other officers for the year include Harold McAulliffe, president-elect; Craig Kunkle, past president; Jack Pickering, treasurer; Charlie Turner, secretary; Jim Cameron, sergeant at arms; Alan Wood, director of community service inside Pittsford; Jim Cameron, director of community service outside of Pittsford; Matt Wahl, director of youth service; Sharon Garofanello, director of International Service; Howard Maffucci, director-at-large; and David Irwin, director of communications.

Also at the event, the club presented Paul Harris Fellow recognition to two members and one person from the community. From the club, Incoming President Bill Taylor and David Irwin, director of communications, received the recognition. It was Taylor’s second recognition since becoming a member. From the community, Christina McCann, client coordinator at O’Grady and Associates Financial Advisors, received the recognition for a variety of volunteer support she has provided for club events. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition honors outstanding commitment to the club or community.