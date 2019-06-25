Rochester Regional Health recently cut the ribbon for a renovated suite on the St. Mary’s Campus that will house three practices: Unity Pediatrics, Unity OB-GYN and Health Reach.

Patients will have access to lab testing, diagnostic imaging, a pharmacy and dentistry at the Genesee Street office.

The renovation modernized more than 11,000 square feet of space at the former St. Mary’s Hospital. The site features access to the RTS bus line and a free covered garage.