The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Recreation Safety Division will offer the state Safe Boating Course in August and July. This course is required for anyone wanting to operate a personal watercraft and anyone born after May 1, 1996, to operate any vessel.

The sessions will run from 5 to 9 p.m. July 17 and 19 at Ontario Parks and Recreation, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, or 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association, 433 Clover St., Sodus Point.

Participants must be at least 10 years old at the time of the class. Attendees need to bring a pen. Call 315-524-7447 to register for the Ontario session or 315-946-5714 for Sodus Point.