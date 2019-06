Here's your Tuesday forecast:

Tuesday forecast:

Hi: 79° | Lo: 63°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WSW at 17mph

Today: Chance of a morning shower. Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 79F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.