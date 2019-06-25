Victor Central School District voters overwhelmingly approved an approximately 1.5-cent tax increase per $1,000 in assessed property value proposal to the Victor Farmington Library’s yearly tax funding, effective for 2020.

The proposal passed by a 228-47 vote in Monday's public referendum, according to Victor Farmington Library Director Tim Niver.

The proposal amounts to an estimated increase from $20.50 to $22 per $100,000 of assessed value on properties in the district. For a home assessed at $300,000, the tax bill to support the library would be an additional $4 a year or 33 cents a month.