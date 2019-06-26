Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Mary Brophy, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA. Brophy majors in general engineering.

Mickayla Buisch, Dana Hernandes and Andrew Schuyler, of Lyons; Caitlin Donnelly, Madison Harding, Amanda Rossi and Kelsey Villone, of Macedon; Elijah Lorah, of Marion; Abby Miraglia, of North Rose; Lauren Lambie, Tessa Morgan and Catherine Steele, of Ontario; Caroline Gill and Chloe Weaver, of Red Creek; and Katherine Poulsen, of Walworth, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jessica Drechsler, of Macedon, and Nolberto Jaramillo, of Marion, were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.

Wayne Dunbar, of Macedon, and Amanda Reed, of Savannah, were honored at the recent Finger Lakes Community College nursing pinning ceremony in Hopewell. Dunbar received the Marilyn Hurlbutt Award for clinical ability, compassion, perseverance and dedication to the profession of nursing. Reed received the Jean M. D’Abbracci Award for empathy, motivation, knowledge, perseverance, dedication and compassion.

Bailey Jenkins, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Brianna Walker, of Walworth, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Alyssa Wlodarczyk, of Lyons; Toby Young, of Marion; and members of the Nazareth College Singers won the Grand Prix top prize at the International Chamber Choir Competition in Poland.

Allison Jordan, of Macedon, received a diploma May 19 from Colgate University. Jordan majored in sociology and peace and conflict studies.

Faith McDonald, of Red Creek, received a diploma May 19 from Colgate University. McDonald majored in geology with a minor in environmental studies.

Stefanie Powell, of Walworth, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Genesee Community College.

Hannah Dentel, of Palmyra, was one of 102 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2018-19 school year.

Allison Stark, of Walworth, was one of 102 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2018-19 school year.

Abigail O'Neill, of Sodus Point, received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from James Madison University.

Lyndsey Yackel, of Williamson, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University.

Melinda Carper, of Clyde, was named to the 2019 president’s list at Genesee Community College.

Lois Venoski, of Newark, was named to the 2019 president’s list at Genesee Community College.

Julie Kommer, of Williamson, was named to the 2019 president’s list at Genesee Community College.

Emma Means and Bailey Stappenbeck, of Marion, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Samantha Ruiz, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Haley Haws, of Williamson, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Bethany Edwards and Joan Mattle, of Ontario, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Naomi Briner and Nicole Collins, of Macedon, were named to the spring 2019 provost’s list at Genesee Community College.

Ryan Wade, of Ontario, was named to the spring 2019 provost’s list at Genesee Community College.

Hannah Hilfiker and Jacob Hubbard, of Williamson, were named to the spring 2019 provost’s list at Genesee Community College.

Parker Grobe, of Ontario, was named to the University of Delaware's dean's list for the spring 2019 semester.

Gillian Schmerl, of Walworth, was named to the University of Delaware's dean's list for the spring 2019 semester.