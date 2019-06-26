Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Heather Barber, of Sodus; Tallis Polashenski, of Palmyra; Garrett Hoteling, of Walworth; and Matthew Sperr, of Williamson, graduated in May 2019 from the University of Rochester.

Brielle Hamel, of Macedon, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list with high honors at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.65-3.84 GPA.

Cheyenne Hernandes, of Lyons, and Cameron Whitney, of Marion, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Annie Howell, of Newark, and Zoe Foery and Jonathan Sherburne, of Ontario, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Markis Lazarre, of Clyde; Seth Herendeen, of Lyons; Olivia Harbol, of Macedon; Alyssa Rose, of Marion; Natatyana Conner, of Sodus; Melissa Camp, of Walworth; Alyssa Farrington, of Williamson; and Anahbelle Gregg, of Wolcott, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Amanda Leckinger, of Ontario, graduated in May 2019 with a degree in mortuary science from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

Britney Swarthout, of Macedon; Bethany McLean and Vanessa Zimmerman, of Ontario; and Robert Heumann, of Walworth, graduated in May 2019 from Ithaca College.