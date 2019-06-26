Ontario County Sheriff's deputies identified the bicyclist struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Naples as Ethan P. Friend, 16, of Naples.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday identified the bicyclist struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Naples. Ethan P. Friend, 16, of Route 21, Naples, remained in guarded condition Wednesday afternoon at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Karen Anne Hoefen, 43, of Farmington, was driving west on Route 245 in her Toyota Tundra at 1:06 p.m. when the bicyclist crossed the road in front of her. The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected in the crash. He was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was listed in guarded condition.

Naples Fire and Ambulance and Canandaigua Ambulance responded along with Mercy Flight Central and the sheriff's office.