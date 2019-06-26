An apologetic Honeoye man avoided a prison sentence by completing one-year of trouble free interim probation after he pleaded guilty to forcing a former girlfriend into a nonconsensual sex act while parked on the side of the road.

Parker Bissonnette, 20, was sentenced to 10 years of probation for first-degree sex abuse by forcible compulsion, and he will register as a sex offender. Bissonnette completed one year of interim probation, meeting the requirements of the court to earn the deal.

“I wish to say I’m sorry,” said Bissonnette prior to sentencing in Ontario County Court. “I wish I could go back and change what I did, but I can’t.”

The victim submitted a prepared statement to the court, which was read aloud by the prosecutor, Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride.

“Every since that day I’ve had awful flashbacks,” stated the victim in the letter. "I’m in treatment, it messed me up.”

The assault came to light when the victim confided with the school resource officer the next day at school.

“My life will never be the same,” stated the victim.

MacBride credited the victim for her strength through the ordeal.

“She is a bright kid with a great future,” said MacBride.

The court was impressed with Bissonnette's commitment to straightening out his life.

"By all accounts he's (Bissonnette) really toed the line," said MacBride. "it appears that he's really ready to turn his life around."

Bissonnette was represented by Leanne Lapp from the the Ontario County Public Defender's Office.

"Mr. Bissonnette accepted responsibility for his actions," said Lapp. "He's taken this seriously and really buckled down. I hope he's able to continue."

If Bissonnette had failed interim probation, he was facing a state prison sentence.

"You really did yourself every favor possible for this opportunity," said Ontario County Judge Brian Dennis. "As far as moving on — if I believe you - you'll find it difficult to move on. The victim will as well."