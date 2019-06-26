The H.G. Hotchkiss Peppermint Oil Museum, 95 Water St., will open for special hours during Lyons Peppermint Days on July 12-14.

The museum will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 12-13, with tours on the hour on July 13. On July 14, the museum will open at noon and run until 3 p.m.

The tour includes eight rooms with special exhibits and a Peppermint Shoppe, which will have a booth in the park on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Shoppe is carrying new peppermint products, as well as Silver Acres soap, peppermint spoons, various candy mints and lotions, peppermint pigs, and Hotchkiss peppermint oil.

The focal point of Lyons Peppermint Days is the Peppermint Oil Factory Museum, and its impact on the economic development of Lyons, Wayne County and New York.

In the late 19th century, Lyons was known as the Peppermint Capital of the World, as it was the largest supplier of peppermint oil. The factory now is a museum and features artifacts that signify its dominance in the world market.

Call (315) 946-4596 for information.