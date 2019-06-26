Throughout a school day in May, Kelley School children walked, ran, sang and searched for scavenger hunt items in Newark’s Perkins Park and played on the playground. But they weren’t just having some fun outside the classroom.

Accompanied by teachers and staff, they were participating in the annual PTA-sponsored Walk-a-Thon designed to promote healthy lifestyles.

Every class took 20-minute turns from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to participate on trails in Perkins Park and around the loop behind Kelley School. During the event, children checked off a list of 40 scavenger hunt items as they found them that included a monkey, piece of watermelon, whale, emojis and pairs of flip-flops.

Ending in the Perkins Park playground, children received bottles of water, bananas and apples, popsicles, and stress toy stars.

“The Walk-a-Thon employed principles developed in the 2007 Greater Rochester Health Foundation’s ‘Be a Healthy Hero 5•2•1•0 Campaign’ that reinforce steps children and adults can take every day to be healthy,” PTA President Michele DeYulio said. “It focuses on four strategies for making school-age children healthier: eat five fruits or vegetables each day, limit screen time to two hours or less a day, get one hour of exercise or activity a day, and have zero sugary drinks or soda each day.”

Kelley School students signed a pledge card during class a few weeks before the event and promised they will try to “Be a Healthy Hero.”

“The PTA hung all of the cards in the main foyer to show our commitment to this great schoolwide event at Kelley School during May and June … hoping that it would encourage everyone to have lots of fun getting healthy this summer,” DeYulio said. “This is one of the lengthier projects we organize for the school year. From the time we send out our logo contest flyers in February to narrowing down our finalists with the Kelley School student body reps, coordinating with outside vendors and setting everything up the day of the event in May, there have been many weeks of careful planning by the PTA to get everything right and on schedule.

“We were very fortunate to have such a lovely day for the students to be able to enjoy Perkins Park, burn off some energy and have fun in the sunshine. There are always lots of smiling faces and excitement for the Walk-a-Thon. It is something that both the students and PTA board really look forward to working on.”

The blue star-shaped stress toys featured the winning Healthy Hero logo designed by fourth grader Allie Meyers. The logo contest was open to everyone in the school and the student body voted in March to determine their favorite design.

“We received a number of wonderful drawings, and our top five finalists included, besides Meyers, Clara Hildreth, Madison Chamberlain, Kloie Sergeant and Maisy Smith,” DeYulio said. “The girls all received sketchbooks and a set of colored pens for their tremendous efforts in helping us create this year’s design.

“We had some wonderful volunteers helping at the Walk-a-Thon table — Micky Sergeant, Tracy Larson and Kelley School teacher assistant Michelle Kleiboer. Special thanks to fifth graders Autumn Hockenbruckner, Maggie Lynch and Alissa Motsay for helping to collect some of our scavenger hunt items from Perkins Park at the end of the day. Their help was truly appreciated”

DeYulio also thanked Wegmans for donating fruit for the Walk-a-Thon.

“Every student was asked to sign our 7-foot thank-you card as a sign of our appreciation for their generosity,” she said.