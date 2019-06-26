The fifth annual Thompson Health Golf Classic at Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor recently netted about $62,000 to support a 12-bed intensive care unit and expanded pulmonary medicine clinic at UR Medicine Thompson Hospital.

Thompson currently has a seven-bed ICU, which is at capacity often. When completed in 2020, the 12-bed ICU will be staffed by full-time intensivists specially trained in the care and management of critical care patients.

This expanded ICU will allow Thompson to accommodate an estimated 250-330 additional patients each year, just as the expanded clinic will treat 40% more patients and reduce appointment wait time.

“Being able to care for more patients from our community here at Thompson, instead of having to send them to Rochester hospitals, will ease the burden on local families who will now be able to stay close to home while supporting their loved ones,” said Anita Pietropaolo, director of the F.F. Thompson Foundation. “We are incredibly thankful to all involved with the Thompson Health Golf Classic for their support of this vital enhancement to our health system.”

The following awards were presented at the Thompson Health Golf Classic.

Gross: Tom DeGrazia, Tom Herman, Mark Mijangos and Phil Muscato, 58 (first place), and Tyler French, Jim McCormack, Jimmy Wilmot and Lance Young, 61 (second place).

Net: Val Barlotta, Rene Enright, Audrey Shortino and Irene Viola, 71 (first place), and Dennis Gruttadaro, Curt Haas, Tom Prato and Spencer Studwell, 72 (second place).

Longest drive: Phil Muscato (men) and Margaret Somerset (women).

Closest to the pin: Charles Parkhurst.

Closest to the line: Nina Fargnoli (women) and Spencer Studwell (men).