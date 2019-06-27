The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and

older at noon on Mondays through Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter. All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett.

The menu for next week includes:

July 15: Pork chops w/black bean salsa, rice pilaf and veggie blend.

July 16: Seafood newburg over rice.

July 17: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and seasoned peas.

July 18: Tuna noodle casserole.

July 19: Barbecue pulled pork, warm cinnamon apple sauce and garden salad.