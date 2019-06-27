The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and
older at noon on Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter. All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett.
The menu for next week includes:
July 15: Pork chops w/black bean salsa, rice pilaf and veggie blend.
July 16: Seafood newburg over rice.
July 17: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and seasoned peas.
July 18: Tuna noodle casserole.
July 19: Barbecue pulled pork, warm cinnamon apple sauce and garden salad.
Cafe 1350 to offer meals to seniors
The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and