CANANDAIGUA — A Canandaigua man is facing arson charges after cops say he tossed a molotov cocktail under their patrol car.

On Wednesday City of Canandaigua Police were investigating an unrelated incident on Pleasant Street when Richard Brahm, 56, approached them and was told to leave the scene. Brahm left and when he returned shortly after tossed a lit molotov cocktail under the gas tank of the patrol car

Brahm is facing charges of third degree arson.

Cops quickly extinguished the fire bomb before any damage took place.

Brahm was taken to the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment.