Coastal Paternity LLC, a DNA and drug testing firm based in South Carolina, will open a Rochester office on Aug. 1.

The lab’s services include newborn DNA paternity testing, hair and nail drug testing, and blood alcohol testing. Medical staff are available to guide clients through the process of ordering a test, providing a sample and understanding results. Test results are court-admissible.

Coastal Paternity will be located in Suite 825 of the Wilder Building, 1 E. Main St. Visit coastalpaternity.com for information.