Greece

Christopher Begy, of Greece, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hilton

Hailey Parsons and Sophia Summa, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Orion Clark, of Hilton, was among the 102 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2018-19 school year.

Samantha Onderdonk, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Daria Burge, of Hilton, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University.

Gina Alessi, Christin Barbera Sarah Fryer, Frances Seifert and Nicholas Weber, of Hilton, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Genesee Community College.

North Chili

Marissa Bianchi, of North Chili, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Amy Dieffenbacher and Christine Smith, of North Chili, were named to the spring 2019 provost’s list at Genesee Community College.

Ian Allison, of North Chili, was named to the dean's list at Wilkes University for spring semester 2019. To be named to the dean's list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 GPA and carry at least 12 credits.

Kimberly Andolora and Ashley Barclay, of North Chili, were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Genesee Community College.

Rochester

Nicole Accorso, Alexis Austin, Madalyn Bowen, Joseph Cilento, Lina Clifford, Andrew Cook, Randal Donahue, Alec Eddy, Brittany Ellison, Taylor Finewood, Benjamin Ford, Amy Forrest, Daniel Geisler, Lindsay Green, Alexis Hamlin, Justin Hammond, Jessica Hepner, Sean Hyland, Christina Interlichia, Krysta Kellner, Phillip Koenig, Sunny Krupnicki, Steven Lipka, Christopher Malachowski, Jordanne Meier, Brandon Nguyen, Claire Raleigh, Victoria Rivera, Troy Seefried and Alexandra Welker, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Dmitriy Boyuk and Jamie Heinrich, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Rachel Brown, Sydney Klein, John Luczak, Taylor Ott, Eric Piato and Katie Singleton, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at SUNY Geneseo. To be eligible, students must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA.

Allison Burger and Justeen Peace, of Rochester, graduated in May 2019 with degrees in business management and fashion design, respectively, from Cazenovia College.

LaMont Haywood, of Rochester, and members of the Nazareth College Singers won the Grand Prix top prize at the International Chamber Choir Competition in Poland.

Samantha King, of Rochester, is one of 16 Albright College students from various academic disciplines conducting Albright Creative Research Experience projects over the summer of 2019.

William Brewer, Sean Maloney and Joshua Thomson, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 provost’s list at Genesee Community College.

Meaghan Flaherty, of Rochester, achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2019 semester, earning a spot on the provost's list at Hofstra University.

Trevor Dennis, of Rochester, was among the 102 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll for the 2018-19 school year.

Karlie Gorall, of Rochester, was named to the dean's list at Wilkes University for spring semester 2019. To be named to the dean's list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 GPA and carry at least 12 credits.

Austin Movinski, of Rochester, graduated from Colgate University on May 19. Movinski majored in economics and political science.

Natalie Chiapperi, Alexandra DiVasta, Amanda Englerth, Jessica Fay, Ethan Fisher, Jared Joslin, Mikaela Kaschner, Connie Lowry, Ashley Love, Riley Marconi, Megan Miller, Christina Nelson, Danielle Raymond, MaryHelen Santacesaria, Joseph Silvestri, Danielle Waters, Elizabeth Whalen and Chelsea Whittemore, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Genesee Community College.

Matthew Bleiler, Erica Brown, Chantelle Caverly, Emily Chapman, Kristyn Coccitti, Leah Cocilova, Emilee Diebold, Desiree Emslie, Bethany Faben, Paul Kokorotsis, Kyle Regan and Angela Wollschlager, of Rochester, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Genesee Community College.

Elena Santo, of Rochester, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University.

Spencerport

Sophie DePalma, of Spencerport, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.