Mathieu Santos may play for an acclaimed indie band, but he's a fan just like everyone else. And being on tour with Third Eye Blind — one of the bands that most inspired him — sometimes is still a little unbelievable.

"Third Eye Blind was a hugely influential band for me," said the Ra Ra Riot bassist. "The first album was one of the first cassettes I owned — I listened to it front and back, over and over again." And now his band is around a week into a run with Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World on the "Summer Gods" tour, one that will bring them to Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) on Friday, July 5. Ra Ra Riot is billed as the "special guest."

"To bump into Stephan (Jenkins, TEB lead singer) backstage is still a pinch-yourself kind of thing," Santos said.

The tour brings a special treat for the band, as next week sees the package playing western/central New York — Artpark in Lewiston on July 3, CMAC on July 5 — which means they'll be around these parts for the Fourth. Not only did the band form in upstate NY — getting together in 2006 to play around the Syracuse University campus — and not only were a lot of their early gigs in the Finger Lakes and Rochester (they even recorded their second album in Penn Yan), but guitarist Milo Bonacci is from Geneva. Which means there'll probably be some holiday down-time for the band and families, Santos noted.

The five-piece band — Santos, Bonacci, singer Wes Miles, drummer Kenny Bernard and violinist Rebecca Zeller — is known for bringing a wide array of influences, from orchestra pop to psychedelia to jazz — into its sound, which could possibly be described as wistfully anthemnic. Santos says that's a strength of the band, that they all bring different sensibilities to the table, whether it be Indian music or jazz fusion or anything else they might be into — "there's no shortage," he said. There's one genre they all love, though — the big, classic, anthemnic, hook-laden power-pop 1980s music of artists like U2, Peter Gabriel and the Police, with "songs that can be played in a club or an arena, and be at home in both."

Count Ra Ra Riot among that company, then, with lush, lavish arrangements — they've sometimes been called baroque pop, and they used to count a cellist, Alexandra Long, among their members — that share a sensibility with those bands, and with forebears. (There's something of a later-period Beatles vibe to more than a few of their tracks, to this listener.) It's coupled with modern writing sensibilities and production values, with tracks and albums produced by the likes of Ryan Hadlock (best known for his work with the Lumineers) and Vampire Weekend's Rostam Batmanglij, the latter of whom collaborated with the band on the singles "Bad to Worse" and "Flowers."

The band's 13-year history has seen them through triumphs — critical accolades, an Independent Music Awards nomination back in 2011 — and tragedies, notably original drummer John Ryan Pike's death in 2007, as the band was just picking up steam. Along with assorted personnel changes, collaborations, tours, festival appearances and four full-length studio albums — with a fifth, "Superbloom," set for release Aug. 9.

Unlike the earlier discs released on the Barsuk label, the new record is coming out on Rob the Rich Recordings/Caroline — and it's different in another way as well, Santos said: The creative process was different for this one.

"We've been working on it for a long time — we took a couple years off for time to re-set. ... We're extremely proud of how it came out," he said. Previous albums would see a shorter, intense creative process — "we would hole ourselves up in one location for six weeks at a time" to work on the songs — but this time, life precluded doing it the old way: "We all started moving to different cities and had day jobs and things, so we couldn't really have the same approach." For this one, a couple of the band members would get together here, a couple more there, working with assorted producers and writing collaborators — a more "modular" approach.

"It helped us a lot in the creative process," Santos said. "We weren't as precious about things." And it kept things fresh and enthusiastic — "as opposed to, 'OK, it's Week Five,' and being kind of lost in the woods."

It's meant a variety in lyrical focus and theme to coincide with the band's well-known eclectic leanings — some songs are autobiographical, some just start from "a cool emotive idea," some are inspired by members' interests (which include technology and science fiction).

"Each song is a complete, independent story," Santos said. Which is part of what makes making an album exciting for Santos, he allowed: "It's an opportunity, you have about 20 whole different worlds to explore!"

The CMAC gates open at 5:30 p.m. July 5, with the music starting at 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary; they're available at cmacevents.com.

What else is up at CMAC? This Saturday, June 29, the venue hosts "RAIN," among the most acclaimed of Beatles tribute acts; and on Saturday, July 6, it welcomes country group Little Big Town, with special guest Walker Hayes.

The way it is: Hornsby plays Geneva

Eighties pop radio could be a mixed bag: Classic-rock mainstays like Journey and Foreigner were still cracking the top 40, while megastars like Madonna, Prince and Michael Jackson were ruling the airwaves — and spawning scores of less singular, derivative acts, with lots of drum machines. But every so often there would come a surprise from left field: Latin roots rockers Los Lobos or bluesman Robert Cray or a contingent of earnest female singer-songwriters (Tracy Chapman, Suzanne Vega) would break through into that tight top-40 format.

Among the most pleasant surprises: A Virigina-born singer, songwriter and pianist named Bruce Hornsby who, with his band The Range, brought tuneful, breezy yet meaty songs to a mass audience — "Every Little Kiss," "The Valley Road," "Mandolin Rain" and the (sadly) still-topical "The Way It Is." In the ensuing decades, Hornsby has worked with everyone from symphony orchestras to the Grateful Dead, from bluegrass acts (he even won a bluegrass Grammy) to modern indie rockers like Brandon Flowers and Bon Iver.

It's a journey that brings him to Geneva this weekend. Bruce Horsby & The Noisemakers, with opener Sam Amidon, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, JUne 29, at Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca St., Geneva. Reserved-seating tickets range from $39.50 to $65, plus service fees. And there's a bonus: Every ticket for the show includes either a digital download or a CD copy of Hornsby's forthcoming album, "Absolute Zero." Ticket info: thesmith.org.

Songs for Sid

The Sid Parington Memorial Concert Series in Victor Municipal Park is well underway, and this Thursday's concert will feature The Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters, a popular local act featuring a band playing behind the Andrews Sisters-like harmonies of three sisters. The free concert starts at 7 p.m. in the park at 6680 Paparone Drive, Victor. This week's food truck is Meat the Press. (Twin Elder Brewery, Dar's Delights and Prima Pop are there each week.)

Upcoming Thursday night concerts in the series:

July 11: The Dean's List (food trucks — The Meatball Truck and Smoothies Plus)

July 18: Ruby Shooz (Tom Wahl's)

July 25: Rescue 11 (Smokin' Pete's BBQ)

Aug. 1: Red Eye Jack (Dinosaur Bar-B-Que)