Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Rockhouse Riot, 9:30 p.m.; Friday — Grand Canyon Rescue Episode, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Erin & Ross, 5:30 p.m., Delilah Jones (Grateful Dead tribute), 9:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Shakespeare & O'Brien, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Kennedy Jason, 5-7 p.m., Mud Creek, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Deborah Magone, 5-7 p.m., Brian Lindsay Band, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Saturday — That 60s Band, 6-9 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Open Mic hosted by Harry Lancaster, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Paulsen, Baker & Chaapel, 6-9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Friday — Moses Rockwell, Kurt Sunn, King 20/20, McClane, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Joywave, 7 p.m.; Sunday — Taciturn, Kind of Kind, The Joke's On Us, 9 p.m.

CB Craft Brewers, 300 Village Square Blvd., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Open Mic with Steve West, 6-9 p.m.

CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive., Hopewell: Saturday — Rain (Beatles tribute), 8 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Friday — The Pearlz, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — The Isaiah Band, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — Ruby Shooz, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Rumours (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Mikey C & Chuck DeRose, 6 p.m.; Friday — Big Logic, and Truth Serum, 10 p.m.; Saturday — The Taint, 10 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Swamp Kids, 10 p.m.; Friday — Murmur (R.E.M. tribute), 8 p.m.; Saturday — Relics (Pink Floyd tribute), 8:30 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White & Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tony Yiannakos, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Friday — Aaron Pridmore and His Posse of Pianists, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, 7-10 p.m.

Honeoye Boat House Grille, 5226 East Lake Road, Honeoye: Friday — Ricky Mustang, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Ricky Mustang, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Open Stage with Jimmy Grillo, 8 p.m.; Friday — Sinzibukwud, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Traditional Irish Music Sessions, 4 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Nick Vecchioli, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday — Taran, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; Sunday — Patrick & Rusty, 4-7 p.m.

Lake Street Station, 41 Lake St., Geneva: Friday — Rob Ervin, 7-10 p.m.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Gorham: Thursday — Sawyer Fredericks, with Jackson Cavalier, 6-10 p.m.; Friday — UpRooted, with Michael Giabicki of Rusted Root, with Tim O'Hora and Chad Cleveland, 7-10 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave, Rochester: Thursday — Big Blue House, 7 p.m.; Friday — Judo, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The White Hots, 8 p.m.

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Thursday — Open Mic, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Jack Jones, 7-10 p.m.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Mike Brown, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Thursday — Essence of Rhythm (salsa night), 8 p.m.; Friday — Ryan Sutherland, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester:

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Sunday — Tony MacAlpine, with Arch Echo, 7 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Eric Carlin, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Murphy's Law, 759 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Thursday — Brian Ayers, time TBA.

Naples Hotel, 111 S. Main St., Naples: Thursday — Anthony Siciliano, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Rick Constantino, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Retrospect, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Broken Strings, 9 p.m. to midnight.

New York Beer Project, 300 High St., Victor: Saturday — Just Joe, 8 p.m.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Aaron Lipp, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Dean Channing, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Jeremy Clark, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Steve West, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Dos Locos, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday — Blues in the Beer Garden, 3-6 p.m.

Party in the Park at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Manhattan Square, Rochester: Thursday — Teagan & The Tweeds, 5:30 p.m., Andy Frasco & The U.N., 6:15 p.m., Twiddle, 8:30 p.m.

Peacemaker Brewing Co., 20 Pleasant St., Canandaigua: Friday — Sean Patrick McGraw, 6-9 p.m.

Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Saturday — NEVA (album request), 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday — Murder Junkies, Moment of Truth, Awful Kanawful, Hades Mining Co., 8-11 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Scott Bradley, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Ann Mitchell Jazz Duo, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — John Palocy and Gary Cummings, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Sonic Parkour, with Steve Melcher and Drew Moore, 6:30 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Thursday — Son House Night with Genesee Johnny, 6-8 p.m.

ReInvention, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Saturday — Ryan Spadafora & Seein' Double, 5-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Jester's Alibi, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Black Rabbit, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Roots Cafe, 197 N. Main St., Naples: Friday — Tenzin Chopak, time TBA.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Chrissie Romano Band, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Backyard Chemistry, 7-10 p.m.

Smith Center for the Arts, 82 Seneca St., Geneva: Saturday — Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, with Sam Amidon, 7-10 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Thursday — Horse Flip, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Jackson Cavalier, 9 p.m.; Sunday — Candy Isle and Archimedes, 7-10 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Going for the One (Yes tribute), 8 p.m.; Friday — A Girl Named Genny, 8 p.m.; Saturday — 1959s, with Grillbillie Project, 8 p.m.

Tiki Bar at Stivers Marina, 402 Boodys Hill Road, Geneva: Thursday — Rob Ervin, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Ruby Shooz, 7-10 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — Random Accents, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Rollin' Bones, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday — Back to the Roots, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Aaron DeRuyter, 6-9 p.m.

Vineyard Community Space, 836 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — Goldkeeper, Gold Route, 20Something, 6:30 p.m.