The Rochester Museum & Science Center recently received a $10,000 grant from the Avangrid Foundation, in partnership with Rochester Gas & Electric, to support of its STEM Curiosity camps.

The grant will subsidize the cost of one week of camp participation for 50 children living in the city. The camps are running through Aug. 23.

Campers ages 2-15 have the opportunity to participate in hands-on programs covering science, technology, engineering and math topics, such as animation, archaeology, dinosaurs, electricity, forestry, gaming, robotics, space, virtual reality, water and wildlife.

Call (585) 697-1942 or visit rmsc.org/science-museum/camps for information.