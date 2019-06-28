The Wayne County Council for the Arts, 108 W. Miller St., Newark, is presenting its annual regional photography exhibit, “Art Through the Lens,” until July 20.

The judged show is open to all photographers and artists submitting photography. This year’s juror is Winston Vargas, whose photo career includes military service, advertising, photojournalism and freelancing.

“Monotype Mania,” a workshop on wheels by William DeMott, is on display in the Chris Fayad Members Gallery. The exhibit of original monotypes and monoprints showcases different techniques. This collection features prints created over a 40-year period.

Wayne Arts will hold a free opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 13.

The gallery is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursdays-Saturdays and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (315) 331-4593, email info@wayne-arts.com or visit wayne-arts.com for information.