Tommie Brown, 80, is going to enjoy the retired life after owning the North Main Street business for the last 35 years.

CANANDAIGUA — Santa Claus might have to scramble for his suit.

Over two dozen dress shirts were all that were left for customers to pick up before the Town and Country Dry Cleaners shuts its doors for good on Saturday — and a Santa Claus suit that’s been sitting there for two years.

It’s the end of a 35-year stretch as a business owner for 80-year-old Tommie Brown.

“It’s been a good ride,” said Brown, who was born in Alabama and ended up in the area working with his brother in Fairport. “I’ve met wonderful people in this town and they’ve allowed me to eat for the last 35 years.”

According to Brown, the business has changed rastically over the last 10 years.

“I’ve had a fifty percent decrease in business over the last 10 years,” said Brown. “When those manufacturers came out with the wash and wear, that changed the business.”

Brown plans to finish up some work around the house and get some fishing in.

“I want to walk out of here and not be carried out,” said Brown. "I want to enjoy the rest of the time I got.”