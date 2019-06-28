The committee announces its slate of City Council candidates for the fall election

The Canandaigua City Republicans this week endorsed a slate of candidates. All seats on City Council are up for election this fall.

Mayor

Bob Palumbo: Lifelong Canandaigua resident and local business owner, he is married with four children and four grandchildren. He currently represents Ward 2 on City Council. He is a long-time Rotarian and member of Erina Hose Company and served on the Canandaigua Charter Review committee. He is on the Clark Manor Board of Directors, chairing the Buildings and Grounds Committee.

Ward 1

Larry Aikens: Lifelong Canandaigua resident and local business owner, he is a US Army veteran and married with four children. He is known for his Rise and Shine Bread sold throughout the community.

Ward 2

Nick Fabbio: Lifelong Ontario County resident and living in Canandaigua the past 10 years, he owns Nick’s Chophouse. He is an accomplished pianist who plays for several organizations. He volunteers for the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Embrace Your Sisters.

Ward 3

George Smith: A lifelong Canandaigua resident, he is a career firefighter and adjunct professor for Monroe Community College’s Fire Protection Technology Program. He is married with three children. He volunteers at Sonnenberg Gardens and the Erina Hose Company.

Ward 4

Erika Schuppenhauer: A lifelong resident of Canandaigua, she is an attorney practicing with her father on South Main Street in downtown Canandaigua. She has worked for Republican politicians, former state legislator and U.S. Rep. Randy Kuhl and current Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua. She volunteers for several organizations.

At Large

Sean Buck: A fourth generation Canandaiguan, he is a local business owner and adjunct professor at Finger Lakes Community College. He volunteers at Sonnenberg Gardens and is spearheading the annual Kershaw Klean up scheduled for Saturday morning, July 21.

At Large

Bill Scharr: A lifelong Canandaigua resident and businessman, he is married with a son. He coaches sports and volunteers in Canandaigua.

At Large

Donna Besler: She is executive director of CareNet Pregnancy Center of Canandaigua and co-founder of community homeless initiative NoWhereToGo. A mother of four, after losing a child to suicide she has worked as a suicide prevention advocate and is field ambassador for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She hosts a weekly Teen Support Group and is a member of the Diversity Inclusion Panel.

At Large

Matt Martin: A Navy veteran, he volunteers for the Veterans Treatment Corp mentoring other veterans. A father and local business owner, he is a former City Councilmember At Large. He helps local organizations with his truck.

City Supervisor Wards 2 & 3

Rich Russell: A city supervisor since 2010, he has guided several projects for Ontario County along with serving the city of Canandaigua. A local businessman, he is a volunteer for multiple organizations such as Light Hill Comfort Care Home.