Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 86° | Lo: 64°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WNW at 10mph

Today: Warmer and more humid. Thunder threat towards evening and at night.

Tonight: Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Showers ending by midday

Saturday

Hi: 82° | Lo: 67°

Precipitation: 70% | Wind: WNW at 11mph

Warm and muggy with some showers and thunderstorms.

More sun than clouds

Sunday

Hi: 76° | Lo: 63°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: NW at 11mph

Partly cloudy with some showers.