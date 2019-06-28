Five teachers and one administrator were appointed tenure at a recent Wheatland-Chili Board of Education meeting.

Those who received tenure are Eric Windover, principal of Wheatland-Chili Middle School/High School, and teachers Shirley Marotta, fifth grade elementary; Kaylee Mitchell, sixth grade math and science; Alison O’Neil, English for Speakers of Other Languages; Margo Sadowski, elementary special education; and Matthew Scott, high school technology.

“Congratulations to our tenure recipients,” Superintendent Deborah Leh said. “This is an important milestone for an accomplished group. These staff members tirelessly support our students and we are fortunate that they are a part of our Wheatland-Chili community.”