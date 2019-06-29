David Bills leaves Sept. 1 for the West Genesee school superintendency

HONEOYE — David Bills never really understood the word “bittersweet” until now.

The Honeoye Class of 2019 is his last as superintendent of the district. In June he was appointed superintendent in the West Genesee school district near Syracuse and begins the new job Sept. 1.

Bills has been with this year’s Honeoye class since they were in the second grade. Also, Bills’ youngest daughter is graduating from high school this year and will soon be off to college.

Besides all of the conflicting emotions, the timing proved right for a change for him.

“We all seek continuous growth, and I’m no different from everyone else. Of course I’m very excited on my future endeavours, but right now, it’s kind of surreal that I won’t be here,” said Bills, who has been in this area for 32 years but hails from outside Syracuse. “It continues to hit home the experiences and the people I’m going to miss a lot.”

Bills came to the district from West Irondequoit, where he served as principal for nine years. Prior to that, he worked in the Wayne and Victor school districts.

The Honeoye job was his first superintendency.

West Genesee Board of Education President Roberta Herron, in a prepared statement, said district officials are beyond thrilled to welcome Bills to the West Genesee family.

“Along with his experience in education and leadership, Bills brings a core belief in the continuous improvement and support for students in all areas of learning,” Herron said in the statement. “During this extensive selection process, the board set out to work with many different stakeholder groups, value their feedback, and find the most qualified individual to move our district forward. His background, communication style, commitment to students and a personality that is both self-effacing and humorous makes him the perfect choice to lead our district into its next chapter.”

The West Genesee school district has a much bigger enrollment, with about 4,500 students compared to Honeoye’s current enrollment of just around 600 students.

“The relationships that are formed here in Honeoye are not simply because it’s a smaller school district,” Bills said. “Relationships are imperative to organizations and that should be no less true in a small or large district. I value what we’ve done and will continue to benefit from what I’ve learned here.”

Bills said he is proud of the district’s high academic record, thanks to staff and students’ hard work, and the growth made in its instructional practice.

Honeoye kids represent the district and community on the playing fields and courts, in art displays, and in drama. This is the sixth year the district has been recognized as a Best Schools for Music Education, Bills said.

He said he is also proud of what staff and administration have put together, including an alternative school, which he noted is difficult for a school this size, and the family support center, which provides free counseling for families at school.

And coming this fall, universal prekindergarten will be offered.

“We’re really excited about that,” Bills said. “I’d also say that all of this was done by the people here in Honeoye at a time when the economy has not been favorable and state aid — it’s starting to come again, but it was at its lowest levels.”

The Board of Education also has been incredibly supportive and they are such great advocates for kids and representatives of the community, Bills said.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we do and what’s occurred here,” Bills said. “I have a phenomenal staff. I have said to them, I would stack them up against any group I’ve ever met. Their skill, talent and passion for kids is second to none.

“Simply put, when our kids have an ‘H’ on their chests or on their hats, they represent us wonderfully when they’re on campus and when they’re off campus,” Bills added. “Bottom line is, we have great kids.”