Retired Dr. Jeffery Page travels by bicycle from Los Angeles to Boston, with a stop in Victor in between

CANANDAIGUA — Jeffery Page’s cross-country journey started with a tradition.

Page and other members of a team of like-minded adventurers joining him on the trip from Los Angeles to Boston dipped the rear wheels of their bicycles in the Pacific Ocean. The ceremonious end of the trip, which was Friday, had them dip their front wheels in the Atlantic Ocean.

But Page’s journey really began back around the country’s bicentennial in 1976, when the thought of seeing the country from atop a bicycle seat first cemented in the back of his mind as something he’d like to try. An avid biker to begin with, Page said it just wasn’t the right time of his life, what with his medical practice.

But the itch didn’t fade with time.

“It’s the same way people who say they want to hike the Appalachian Trail, I don’t know why,” Page said. “I don’t know that I can put it into words, I just thought it would be cool.”

Now retired from the Canandaigua Medical Group, Page, 68, with the blessing of his wife, Kathy, gave it a go, through the CrossRoads Cycling outfit. He started the roughly 3,400-mile trek on Mother’s Day.

“That’s one of the things on his bucket list,” Kathy Page said last week, as his journey neared the end. “He’s really enjoying it and made some great friends.”

Some of his riding mates are from out of the country and three are couples, Page said. They’re all in the same age bracket, and they all share a love of the road — which has proved to be a good thing.

They averaged 80 miles of riding a day, with the shortest stretch at 45 miles and the longest testing their stamina at 117 miles. Five of the days were scheduled for 100 miles or more of pedaling.

Page said they had amazing weather throughout, with a few hiccups and some near misses. For instance, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms were close by in a few stretches, but just off their radar.

Early on they encountered temperatures unexpectedly at or just above freezing, prompting the riders to shop for cold-weather clothing during their rest stop, Page said.

Hill and mountain climbs were challenging, as one might expect on a bike ride. And flat tires? You betcha.

But a 2,000-foot drop in New Mexico was the most thrilling aspect of the ride for Page.

“The downhills are the payback for doing the climbs,” Page said.

Despite all the states and communities he rode through, Page loves New York, which he calls the “prettiest state.”

On the way to Syracuse, he rode from Hamburg into Victor a week ago Saturday and met some of his fellow bicyclists from these parts for a quick homecoming before heading out again for Massachusetts by way of Vermont.

“Coming through New York was special,” Page said.

They stayed at hotels along the way after a day of riding, which tended to start with wake-up calls at 5 a.m., breakfast soon after and putting their mettle to the pedal at 7 a.m.

The reward at the end of the day? Writing blog entries, calls home, sleep and ice cream – and don't underestimate the joy of ice cream after burning calories all day long.

“You can eat that every day,” Page said.

Page and the others arrived in Boston on Thursday, and on Friday, embarked on a 45-minute ride to the Atlantic Ocean. And while eager to return home, Page said he’s also wishing he could do more.

“It’s been a great trip,” Page said.