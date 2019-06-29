A rundown of information from throughout the region

FARMINGTON — Victor resident Bruce Trojan has been a long-time Tops shopper, going back to when he grew up in Clarence, Erie County. He said he was very surprised and happy to learn he had won $10,000 through the Tops Monopoly Rip it and Win It Game.

"I had to look at the ticket multiple times and then ask my wife if what I was reading was real," Trojan told Tops officials.

He celebrated his big win recently at the Tops in Farmington with store manager Steve Elliott.

Tops has also presented nine winners with a brand new car through the grocery’s Monopoly Rip It and Win It game. Another $10,000 winner comes from Chili, Monroe County.

CALEDONIA

Two face drug charges after traffic stop

Two people were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop during which deputies discovered they were allegedly in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Telephone Road in the town of Caledonia. After identifying the occupants as 42-year-old Amber M. Torregrossa, of York, and 29-year-old James L. Horne, of Mount Morris, the deputy conducted a roadside drug investigation with the help of a K-9 team.

Deputies said Torregrossa was in possession of fentanyl and hypodermic needles, while Horne had crack cocaine and a smoking device. Both were arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Torregrossa also was charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, and Horne was charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Livingston County Jail.

Torregrossa was jailed on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond, while Horne was jailed on $200 bail or $1,000 bond.

Daily Messenger news partner, News 10NBC

FAIRPORT

Deputies: Driver who hit school charged with DWI

A Perinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after deputies said he struck the Minerva Deland School in Fairport early Saturday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, at around 3 a.m., a 2008 Toyota Prius traveled into the entrance loop of Minerva Deland before striking the front of the school, ultimately coming to rest inside an office in the building.

The driver, Ronald Ebersold, was not injured, deputies said, but he was arrested and charged with DWI and issued numerous citations.

No one was inside the school at the time of the incident. Representatives from the Fairport Central School District and Emergency Enclosures responded to the scene to secure the building.

Daily Messenger news partner, News 10NBC