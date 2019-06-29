We see too many of these cases in the courtroom — and even one is too many: People in positions of trust and authority — priests, teachers, coaches — facing rape and/or sex abuse charges, often involving young people. Now, earlier this week, a 61-year-old firefighter who served locally was sentenced for sexually abusing a little girl.

Children love firefighters; they love fire trucks. In fact, most grown-ups do as well — we just tone down our glee at parades to appear adult-like.

This firefighter's horrific actions were not in any official capacity while serving as a firefighter for any agency. But, it is clear, from his over 50 Facebook photos in which he portrays himself as a hero in his turnout gear, that the persona of a firefighter was part of his agenda. The agenda of a predator who took an honorable uniform and treated it like a costume for a monster.

As a society, we scratch our heads. How can these people violate the trust of the innocent using such a noble profession? It’s simple — they are predators willing to capitalize on any role to fulfill their sick fantasies.

If you haven't talked with your children about sexual predators and inappropriate touching, have that conversation immediately. Seek out an expert who can help you prepare for it. The conversation needs to be had now.

Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts and his staff are entrenched in this battle, and according to Ritts, 85 percent of abusers are known to family members. It’s a ripple effect — if an instance of abuse happens and it’s never addressed or treated, the odds of it spreading to others grows exponentially.

That firefighter, Arthur “Mike" Gibeau Sr., will forever be known as a sexual predator — a cowardly man who betrayed the trust of his brethren firefighters. Unfortunately, the members of the Hopewell Fire Department have to deal with Gibeau being associated with their house, the last place in Ontario County he served. His familial ties to the Hopewell firehouse have rocked this tight group.

Nothing is off-limits for sexual predators — no occupation or uniform. Predators are conniving wolves ready to strike on the innocent and unaware, poised to seize the opportunity to fulfill their twisted sexual fantasies. Gibeau was never a hero there to help the community — he was a wolf in a firefighter's turnout gear.

But, regardless of Gibeau and his horrific actions, the members of the Hopewell Fire Department stand ready to answer the call for help. They are willing to go into a burning building or pull someone out of a car crash. They, like their firefighter brethren in every community, are heroes. They are heroes who have to cope with a brother who betrayed them on a mind-numbing level.