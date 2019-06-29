The photo below, at left, has been tentatively identified as Elizabeth “Betty” Boyle, Canandaigua Class of 1965. The photo below right has been identified as Thomas Vecchi, Canandaigua Class of 1965.

The Ontario County Historical Society is attempting to learn the identities of the subjects of many portraits rescued from obscurity with the "Rescued Portraits of the Past" column.

These photos are believed to have been taken from the 1930s to 1970s by portrait photographers Mary “Peggy” Stewart and her sister, Helen Stewart, who operated a studio first on Main Street, and then moved it to Fort Hill Avenue. For more information about the Stewart sisters, watch this OCHS video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Odryi20lBHI.

The Daily Messenger is partnering with the Historical Society by publishing these portraits weekly in the Sunday print edition, as well as posting them at MPNnow.com and on the Daily Messenger Facebook page.

If you recognize the people in these photos, please contact Ontario County Historical Society Museum Curator Wilma Townsend at curator@ochs.org or Daily Messenger Local Editor Mike Murphy at mmurphy@messengerpostmedia.com.

Please reference the number with the portrait and the date when it was published.