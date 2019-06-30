Midlakes MS names students of the month

The Character Education Committee at Midlakes Middle School named its students of the month for May 2019.

The recognition went to seventh-graders Alyssa Olander and Libby Pane, and eighth-graders Camryn Ford and Kyle Sheffield.

Students were selected by faculty and staff for their outstanding character, and for consistently being responsible, respectful, honest and caring.

Thompson names 1st-quarter Health Heroes

Michael Stapleton Jr., president and CEO of UR Medicine Thompson Health, honored three associates as Health Heroes for the first quarter of 2019.

The honorees are Hannah Brown, of M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center Rehabilitation Services; Stephanie Friel, of quality and safety; and Karen Outhouse, of facility services.

The Canandaigua residents were honored for making significant lifestyle changes and being role models for others, according to the health system’s associate wellness department.

In addition to certificates, they received their choice of logoed apparel and are featured in the internal newsletter, “Topics.”

St. Mary’s releases 4th-quarter honor rolls

St. Mary’s School in Canandaigua named the following students to its fourth-quarter honored and distinguished scholar rolls for 2018-19.

Sixth grade

Honored scholar: Anthony-Lee Cole, Dominic Falbo, Maya Fantauzzi, Isabella Feistel, Jaden Johnson, Olivia Jones, Christopher O’Neill, Gianna Pellicano, Emily Russo, Bryant Sabin, Amy Tran, Lillie Wade and Sean Wiepert.

Distinguished scholar: Courtland May, William Neubecker, Bright Robak, Logan Storms and Ronan Turkovich.

Seventh grade

Honored scholar: Leah Batterson, Alexandra Gellatly, Edward Goatseay, Kendall Pellegrino, Robert Simons and Katherine Steinmetz.

Distinguished scholar: Sophia Enzinna, Natalie Westerman and Molly Williams.

Eighth grade

Honored scholar: David Jankowski, Jack Jensen, Jared Johnson and Michael Macri.

Distinguished scholar: Cameron Keck, Melanie Khan, Jennifer Menikotz, Daniel Neubecker, Nina Tran and Gerald Wiepert III.