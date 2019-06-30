Palmyra re-enlists with state National Guard

Sgt. 1st Class Peter Holden, of Palmyra, re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Holden serves with the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

“The most important Army asset we have is the individual soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general. “The dedication, skills and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable. By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard, they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters.”