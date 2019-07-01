No serious injuries reported after a three-car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of South Main and Phelps Street sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

CANANDAIGUA — A mid-day collision on South Main Street in Canandaigua sent two people to Thompson Hospital for minor injuries.

According to City of Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth, the Monday afternoon accident at the intersection of South Main aand Phelps streets was triggered by the driver of the initial vehicle experiencing a medical emergency.

“The driver of the southbound white jeep had a medical emergency and rear-ended the second vehicle and turned over onto its side,” said Hedworth. “The black Jeep then rear ended a third vehicle waiting to turn.”

According to Hedworth, two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.