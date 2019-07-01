The Food and Drug Administration has released the names of 16 dog food brands identified in an investigation into heart problems in dogs.
The FDA announced last summer it was investigating over 500 reported cases of canine dilated cardiomyopathy beginning in 2018. They say the disease can often lead to congestive heart failure.
These are the brands the FDA listed in their warning:
Acana
Zignature
Taste of the Wild
4Health
Earthborn Holistic
Blue Buffalo
Nature's Domain
Fromm
Merrick
California Natural
Natural Balance
Orijen
Nature's Valley
NutriSource
Nutro
Rachael Ray Nutrish
The FDA says the dogs affected mostly ate dry food that was "grain-free" and contained peas or lentils. They also say large breeds were more likely to be affected.
The FDA says symptoms of the condition include loss of energy, cough, difficulty breathing, and episodes of collapsing. If your dog is showing these symptoms the FDA urges you to contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.