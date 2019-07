Finger Lakes Visitors Connection teamed with Cheshire Farms Creamery, 10 Parrish St., Canandaigua, to create a new flavor for national ice cream month in July.

FLX Trail Mix consists of kettle corn-infused ice cream with crushed peanuts and chocolate pieces. It is available at Cheshire Farms until the end of the month.

FLVC is giving away $25 Cheshire Farms gift cards each week in July. Visit visitfingerlakes.com/icecream for information.