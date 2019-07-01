Tricia Budgar, principal of West Street School, will take over as the Geneva City School District’s interim director of athletics, health and activities for 2019-20.

Budgar joined the district in 2006 and was named principal at West Street in 2015. She started as a high school English teacher before becoming an instructional coach and associate principal of the Freshman Academy.

Assistant Principal Susan Meskos will replace Budgar as principal. The assistant principal position at West Street will move to North Street School, where there will be two assistant principals: Heather Eysaman and Christine Taylor.